Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Volatility At 15.44%, Should You Add A Position?

The shares outstanding are 18.32M, and float is at 16.22M with Short Float at 2.98%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with over 1.8 million shares valued at $20.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.81% of the AMR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.47 million shares valued at $16.66 million to account for 7.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. which holds 1.27 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $14.49 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 5.56% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $11.62 million.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) is 10.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $17.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.23% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 3.23% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.58, the stock is -15.49% and -9.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -6.68% at the moment leaves the stock 50.50% off its SMA200. AMR registered 280.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.73.

The stock witnessed a -8.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.87%, and is -18.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.44% over the week and 11.22% over the month.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has around 3250 employees, a market worth around $247.95M and $1.42B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.67. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 551.81% and -27.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.50%).

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.06 with sales reaching $345.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.60% in year-over-year returns.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stetson David J., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stetson David J. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $12.18 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Nicholson Roger Lee (CAO, GC & Secretary) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $12.60 per share for $12600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58403.0 shares of the AMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Eidson Charles Andrew (President & CFO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $11.85 for $11853.0. The insider now directly holds 90,677 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR).