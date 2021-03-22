AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is 557.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $20.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -99.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1293.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.93, the stock is 43.75% and 91.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 152.15 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 177.30% off its SMA200. AMC registered 313.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 143.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.12.

The stock witnessed a 152.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 401.08%, and is 24.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.33% over the week and 16.27% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3449 employees, a market worth around $6.30B and $1.24B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 629.32% and -31.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-136.80%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.25 with sales reaching $158.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 100.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -83.40% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

209 institutions hold shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), with 10.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 38.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 452.42M, and float is at 233.01M with Short Float at 23.82%. Institutions hold 37.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.13 million shares valued at $19.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.03% of the AMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.66 million shares valued at $16.25 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.21 million shares representing 1.38% and valued at over $13.17 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 3.28 million with a market value of $6.94 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CONNOR KEVIN M, the company’s SVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY. SEC filings show that CONNOR KEVIN M sold 36,179 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $13.60 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77144.0 shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that CONNOR KEVIN M (SVP, GEN COUNSEL & SECRETARY) sold a total of 36,179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $13.56 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, COX CHRIS A (SVP & CHEIF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) disposed off 29,068 shares at an average price of $12.86 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 42,000 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading 107.55% up over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is 106.72% higher over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is 96.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.02% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 37.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.23.