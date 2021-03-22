Analysts suggest KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) could spike 60.29% in a year

KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) is -0.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $22.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KMPH stock was last observed hovering at around $10.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.29% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 7.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.12, the stock is 8.90% and 30.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock 20.22% off its SMA200. KMPH registered 234.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.65.

The stock witnessed a 13.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.04%, and is 18.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.04% over the week and 19.14% over the month.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $307.58M and $13.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 79.43. Profit margin for the company is -96.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 474.38% and -49.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-242.40%).

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KemPharm Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $48.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 312.40% year-over-year.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in KemPharm Inc. (KMPH), with 2.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.12% while institutional investors hold 6.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.38M, and float is at 27.50M with Short Float at 10.84%. Institutions hold 6.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ifp Advisors, Inc with over 1250.0 shares valued at $14000.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03% of the KMPH Shares outstanding.

KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at KemPharm Inc. (KMPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clifton R. LaDuane, the company’s CFO, Secretary & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Clifton R. LaDuane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $218.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34000.0 shares.