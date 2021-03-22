Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Volatility At 9.63%, Should You Add A Position?

94 institutions hold shares in Annexon Inc. (ANNX), with 1.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 99.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.46M, and float is at 21.19M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 99.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 3.45 million shares valued at $86.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the ANNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with 3.24 million shares valued at $81.14 million to account for 8.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackstone Group Inc. which holds 2.73 million shares representing 7.16% and valued at over $68.35 million, while NEA Management Company, LLC holds 6.55% of the shares totaling 2.5 million with a market value of $62.52 million.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) is 19.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.33 and a high of $38.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANNX stock was last observed hovering at around $31.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 19.38% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.83, the stock is -5.17% and 8.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -4.24% at the moment leaves the stock 16.49% off its SMA200. ANNX registered a gain of 40.11% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.22.

The stock witnessed a 1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.44%, and is -11.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.63% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 94.59% and -21.52% from its 52-week high.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Annexon Inc. (ANNX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.44.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.10% this year.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Annexon Inc. (ANNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.