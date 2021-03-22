ASRT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Now

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is 160.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $1.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASRT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.55 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $1.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is -3.97% and 8.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.95 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 26.48% off its SMA200. ASRT registered 32.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6696.

The stock witnessed a -11.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.50%, and is -5.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 14.39% over the month.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $159.92M and $106.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is -26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.85% and -35.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assertio Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $24.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), with 6.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 46.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 173.44M, and float is at 170.59M with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 44.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.52 million shares valued at $2.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.76% of the ASRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with 6.16 million shares valued at $2.2 million to account for 3.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 3.06 million shares representing 1.76% and valued at over $1.09 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.70% of the shares totaling 2.94 million with a market value of $1.05 million.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CR Group L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CR Group L.P. sold 1,982,851 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Assertio Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that CR Group L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,784,334 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $0.37 per share for $2.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.18 million shares of the ASRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, CR Group L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,500,000 shares at an average price of $0.34 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 8,967,185 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT).