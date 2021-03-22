CGEM Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Now

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is 37.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.01 and a high of $59.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CGEM stock was last observed hovering at around $40.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.8% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.18% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.11, the stock is -11.07% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock 0.98% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.72.

The stock witnessed a -6.42% in the last 1 month, and is -14.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.18% over the week and 13.50% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 52.20% and -31.31% from its 52-week high.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.60% this year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.59M, and float is at 31.76M with Short Float at 1.59%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Contrafund Inc with over 0.26 million shares valued at $9.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.69% of the CGEM Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund with 0.19 million shares valued at $7.34 million to account for 0.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Growth Company Fund which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $4.15 million, while Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 85800.0 with a market value of $3.26 million.