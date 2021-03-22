Check out this: United States Steel Corporation (X) could be on the verge of a big rally

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is 33.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $24.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The X stock was last observed hovering at around $22.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $23.89 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -86.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.41, the stock is 12.70% and 15.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.04 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 82.31% off its SMA200. X registered 324.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 166.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.44.

The stock witnessed a 31.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.99%, and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.14% over the week and 8.75% over the month.

United States Steel Corporation (X) has around 23350 employees, a market worth around $6.09B and $9.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.67. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 386.12% and -9.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.80%).

United States Steel Corporation (X) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Steel Corporation (X) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Steel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.91 with sales reaching $3.68B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 54.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.90% in year-over-year returns.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in United States Steel Corporation (X), with 3M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 57.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.78M, and float is at 260.73M with Short Float at 11.70%. Institutions hold 56.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 26.58 million shares valued at $445.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.89% of the X Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.53 million shares valued at $310.7 million to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 9.06 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $151.95 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 7.38 million with a market value of $123.83 million.

United States Steel Corporation (X) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at United States Steel Corporation (X) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Atkinson Tracy A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Atkinson Tracy A bought 1,468 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $17.07 per share for a total of $25059.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17177.0 shares.

United States Steel Corporation (X): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) that is trading 154.94% up over the past 12 months and Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) that is 219.05% higher over the same period. POSCO (PKX) is 129.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.74% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 29.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.