Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Is Down -49.25% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is -49.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $17.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLOV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.51, the stock is -5.66% and -27.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.78 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -24.60% off its SMA200. CLOV registered a loss of -31.37% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.50.

The stock witnessed a -21.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.78%, and is -4.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.40% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.87% and -51.23% from its 52-week high.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clover Health Investments Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $166.23M over the same period..

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.50M, and float is at 86.67M with Short Float at 28.40%.