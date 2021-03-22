CNET Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Now

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) is 138.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $6.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNET stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $6.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.48% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 48.48% higher than the price target low of $6.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is 1.74% and 8.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 85.29% off its SMA200. CNET registered 480.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 145.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2624 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0059.

The stock witnessed a -28.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.30%, and is 2.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.51% over the week and 15.62% over the month.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) has around 449 employees, a market worth around $98.21M and $45.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 485.45% and -47.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.50%).

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.70% this year.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), with 4.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.54% while institutional investors hold 7.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.72M, and float is at 20.19M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 5.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 74469.0 shares valued at $0.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the CNET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 10872.0 shares valued at $14677.0 to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Simplex Trading, LLC which holds 5075.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $6851.0, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 5000.0 with a market value of $6750.0.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Baidu Inc. (BIDU) that is trading 187.29% up over the past 12 months and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) that is 54.31% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.67% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.