Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) is 169.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $11.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCNC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $5.22, the stock is -11.50% and 20.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock 129.09% off its SMA200. CCNC registered 397.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 383.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.54.

The stock witnessed a -25.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.81%, and is 11.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.82% over the week and 20.61% over the month.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $189.59M and $8.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 645.61% and -55.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.60% this year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC), with 10.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.03% while institutional investors hold 0.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.79M, and float is at 18.66M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 68593.0 shares valued at $0.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the CCNC Shares outstanding.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.