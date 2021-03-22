comScore Inc. (SCOR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

131 institutions hold shares in comScore Inc. (SCOR), with 13.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.62% while institutional investors hold 90.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.81M, and float is at 60.11M with Short Float at 8.32%. Institutions hold 74.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC with over 6.48 million shares valued at $16.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.90% of the SCOR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 5.49 million shares valued at $13.67 million to account for 9.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.02 million shares representing 6.77% and valued at over $10.02 million, while Tenzing Global Management, Llc holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 3.08 million with a market value of $7.66 million.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) is 46.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCOR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.66, the stock is 3.71% and 3.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 28.53% off its SMA200. SCOR registered 41.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7143.

The stock witnessed a -1.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.29%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 11.27% over the month.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) has around 1340 employees, a market worth around $270.58M and $356.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.33% and -18.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for comScore Inc. (SCOR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

comScore Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $87.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at comScore Inc. (SCOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL. SEC filings show that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought 83,013 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $3.73 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

comScore Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that LIVEK WILLIAM PAUL bought a total of 116,987 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $3.61 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.91 million shares of the SCOR stock.

comScore Inc. (SCOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) that is trading 56.92% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.6% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.07.