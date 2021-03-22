Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) is 18.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $4.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESGC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.57% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is 7.02% and 6.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -13.17% off its SMA200. ESGC registered 39.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0338 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1585.

The stock witnessed a 8.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $477.90M and $155.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.79. Distance from 52-week low is 55.80% and -50.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-109.20%).

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eros STX Global Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $124.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 135.30% year-over-year.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC), with 398.43k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.44% while institutional investors hold 31.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.28M, and float is at 185.65M with Short Float at 5.02%. Institutions hold 30.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 74.34 million shares valued at $135.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 40.11% of the ESGC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.92 million shares valued at $14.41 million to account for 4.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jeereddi Investments, LP which holds 7.79 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $14.17 million, while Paradice Investment Management, LLC holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $9.81 million.

Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading 101.35% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.91% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 12.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.