Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) on Track to Reach $20.00 in a Year

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) is 174.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $24.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.40, the stock is 2.97% and 37.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.68 million and changing 5.45% at the moment leaves the stock 143.37% off its SMA200. GMBL registered a gain of 286.67% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.78.

The stock witnessed a 7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 186.66%, and is 12.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.73% over the week and 20.32% over the month.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $286.06M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 625.00% and -28.92% from its 52-week high.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $4.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.50% this year.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL), with 6.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.10% while institutional investors hold 1.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.88M, and float is at 7.33M with Short Float at 5.08%. Institutions hold 1.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 99620.0 shares valued at $0.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.57% of the GMBL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 47775.0 shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 40072.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 19216.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Esports Entertainment Group Inc. (GMBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.