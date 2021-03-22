First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

242 institutions hold shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), with 24.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.08% while institutional investors hold 38.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 221.24M, and float is at 211.13M with Short Float at 8.36%. Institutions hold 34.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 23.75 million shares valued at $319.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.66% of the AG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 7.96 million shares valued at $106.99 million to account for 3.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.5 million shares representing 2.47% and valued at over $73.95 million, while ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 4.71 million with a market value of $63.24 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is 25.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $24.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $17.73 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.98% off the consensus price target high of $21.61 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -49.87% lower than the price target low of $11.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.86, the stock is -2.74% and 4.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.96 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 36.45% off its SMA200. AG registered 200.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.99.

The stock witnessed a -3.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.45%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.12% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 156.11 and Fwd P/E is 240.86. Distance from 52-week low is 251.25% and -29.78% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01.The EPS is expected to grow by 250.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.80% year-over-year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 111.11% up over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is 265.17% higher over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 337.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.69% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.