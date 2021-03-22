Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:GNRC Stock Is Going Next

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is 34.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.50 and a high of $364.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNRC stock was last observed hovering at around $306.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.33% off its average median price target of $363.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.87% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 10.11% higher than the price target low of $340.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $305.63, the stock is -5.73% and 3.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.81 million and changing -0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 46.34% off its SMA200. GNRC registered 244.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $313.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $240.73.

The stock witnessed a -13.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.65%, and is -7.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has around 6452 employees, a market worth around $19.30B and $2.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.64 and Fwd P/E is 32.72. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 304.81% and -16.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.85 with sales reaching $728.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.20% in year-over-year returns.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Top Institutional Holders

632 institutions hold shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), with 1.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.61% while institutional investors hold 94.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.39M, and float is at 61.84M with Short Float at 2.40%. Institutions hold 93.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.34 million shares valued at $1.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the GNRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.09 million shares valued at $1.38 billion to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.58 million shares representing 5.70% and valued at over $815.03 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $470.45 million.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MINICK RUSSELL S, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that MINICK RUSSELL S sold 7,623 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $336.53 per share for a total of $2.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7569.0 shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar (EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary) sold a total of 5,795 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $350.00 per share for $2.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15218.0 shares of the GNRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, MINICK RUSSELL S (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 20,475 shares at an average price of $335.00 for $6.86 million. The insider now directly holds 15,192 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 53.43% up over the past 12 months. Woodward Inc. (WWD) is 113.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.71% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.