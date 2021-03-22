Here are the top Institutional holders of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) shares

117 institutions hold shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO), with 15.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.22% while institutional investors hold 45.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.77M, and float is at 84.39M with Short Float at 4.04%. Institutions hold 37.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 8.29 million shares valued at $13.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.41% of the ABEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.09 million shares valued at $6.42 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.18 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $4.99 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 2.91% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $4.51 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) is 38.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $3.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABEO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.18, the stock is -3.11% and -4.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 2.61% off its SMA200. ABEO registered 22.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4338 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7756.

The stock witnessed a -11.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.74%, and is -7.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $210.81M and $7.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 120.31% and -42.48% from its 52-week high.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $5.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11.16 million shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that Wider Todd (Director) sold a total of 251,625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $2.39 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the ABEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Mann Paul Elliot (Director) disposed off 45,566 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO).

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 25.97% up over the past 12 months and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) that is 64.14% higher over the same period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is 19.55% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.