Here are the top Institutional holders of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) shares

68 institutions hold shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT), with 6.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.36% while institutional investors hold 11.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.52M, and float is at 100.59M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 10.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ThornTree Capital Partners LP with over 2.38 million shares valued at $6.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.30% of the AHT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.33 million shares valued at $6.04 million to account for 2.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP which holds 1.5 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $3.88 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 1.23% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $3.3 million.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) is 32.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $18.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -14.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.43, the stock is 2.10% and 10.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock -8.28% off its SMA200. AHT registered -72.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 72.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.2812 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6812.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is 11.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.14% over the week and 12.15% over the month.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $374.11M and $508.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 170.08% and -81.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.20%).

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$12.6 with sales reaching $90.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -66.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -74.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ansell Benjamin J MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ansell Benjamin J MD bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $5.04 per share for a total of $50400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $2.92 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the AHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Ansell Benjamin J MD (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $3.85 for $38500.0. The insider now directly holds 51,477 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT).