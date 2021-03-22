Here are the top Institutional holders of LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) shares

14 institutions hold shares in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), with 9.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.08% while institutional investors hold 10.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.78M, and float is at 111.22M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 9.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP with over 6.46 million shares valued at $16.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.78% of the LITB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 2.54 million shares valued at $6.45 million to account for 2.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.55 million shares representing 1.39% and valued at over $3.93 million, while Marshall Wace LLP holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $2.26 million.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is 28.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.58 and a high of $5.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LITB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.27, the stock is -11.44% and -1.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -11.14% at the moment leaves the stock 40.55% off its SMA200. LITB registered 275.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7197.

The stock witnessed a -27.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.82%, and is -4.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 12.37% over the month.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $411.30M and $340.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.52. Distance from 52-week low is 461.86% and -42.53% from its 52-week high.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $78.49M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JD.com Inc. (JD) that is trading 128.41% up over the past 12 months and Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) that is 85.54% higher over the same period. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is 216.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.44% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.