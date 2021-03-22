Here are the top Institutional holders of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) shares

72 institutions hold shares in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX), with 9.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.14% while institutional investors hold 48.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.02M, and float is at 37.28M with Short Float at 7.93%. Institutions hold 41.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.27 million shares valued at $101.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the PSTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp with 4.97 million shares valued at $54.49 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.55 million shares representing 2.49% and valued at over $16.99 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $16.18 million.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) is -0.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.63 and a high of $17.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.7% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 45.55% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.89, the stock is 3.12% and 11.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 2.62% off its SMA200. PSTX registered a gain of 14.63% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.13.

The stock witnessed a 4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.14%, and is -2.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 12.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 42.73% and -38.20% from its 52-week high.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63.The EPS is expected to shrink by -157.60% this year.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ostertag Eric, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ostertag Eric sold 57,060 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $11.54 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.59 million shares.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Ostertag Eric (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 57,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $11.67 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.62 million shares of the PSTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Ostertag Eric (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 133,149 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $1.33 million. The insider now directly holds 200,696 shares of Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX).