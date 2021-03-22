Here are the top Institutional holders of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) shares

16 institutions hold shares in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT), with 256.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 5.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.41M, and float is at 36.73M with Short Float at 5.19%. Institutions hold 5.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.02 million shares valued at $0.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.65% of the TBLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.82 million shares valued at $0.65 million to account for 1.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.23 million shares representing 0.37% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 77817.0 with a market value of $61708.0.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) is 56.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.4% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 50.4% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is 7.81% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.54 million and changing 4.20% at the moment leaves the stock 40.74% off its SMA200. TBLT registered -10.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 95.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2619 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9399.

The stock witnessed a -10.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.96%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.69% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $47.90M and $31.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -39.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.68% and -47.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-317.80%).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $14.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 119.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 220.20% in year-over-year returns.