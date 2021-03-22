Here are the top Institutional holders of Yellow Corporation (YELL) shares

The shares outstanding are 50.18M, and float is at 48.37M with Short Float at 4.70%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Portolan Capital Management, LLC with over 2.46 million shares valued at $10.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.81% of the YELL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 million shares valued at $9.95 million to account for 4.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Front Street Capital Management, Inc. which holds 1.16 million shares representing 2.27% and valued at over $5.15 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.02% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $4.59 million.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) is 99.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YELL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -26.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.84, the stock is 18.89% and 42.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 96.37% off its SMA200. YELL registered 346.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.26.

The stock witnessed a 41.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.16%, and is -7.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $442.19M and $4.51B in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.07. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 584.88% and -13.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yellow Corporation (YELL) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Yellow Corporation (YELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Connor Thomas Joseph III, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that O’Connor Thomas Joseph III sold 20,129 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $10.02 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Yellow Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hawkins Darren (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $10.00 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the YELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, BERGMAN JASON WILLIAM (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 21,275 shares at an average price of $7.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 97,500 shares of Yellow Corporation (YELL).