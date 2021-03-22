Is Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) a good stock to buy now?

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) is 168.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $64.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCIV stock was last observed hovering at around $26.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $26.88, the stock is -11.17% and -3.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.33 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 57.65% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.13.

The stock witnessed a -53.70% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 170.29%, and is 0.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.93% over the week and 15.65% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 180.00% and -58.56% from its 52-week high.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Top Institutional Holders

58 institutions hold shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV), with institutional investors hold 28.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.75M, and float is at 155.25M with Short Float at 8.65%. Institutions hold 28.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 7.43 million shares valued at $74.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.59% of the CCIV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Karpus Management Inc with 7.03 million shares valued at $70.37 million to account for 3.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alberta Investment Managament Corp which holds 4.88 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $48.8 million, while Fort Baker Capital Management LP holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 4.51 million with a market value of $45.18 million.