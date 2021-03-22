Is Materialise NV (MTLS) a good stock to buy now?

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) is -21.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.95 and a high of $87.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MTLS stock was last observed hovering at around $38.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.56% off its average median price target of $31.98 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.37% off the consensus price target high of $36.15 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -41.27% lower than the price target low of $30.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.79, the stock is -0.91% and -27.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 11.93% at the moment leaves the stock 2.29% off its SMA200. MTLS registered 197.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.98.

The stock witnessed a -33.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.63% over the week and 16.62% over the month.

Materialise NV (MTLS) has around 2177 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $203.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 480.79. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.42% and -51.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Materialise NV (MTLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Materialise NV (MTLS) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Materialise NV is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $51.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -553.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Materialise NV (MTLS) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Materialise NV (MTLS), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.52% while institutional investors hold 30.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.90M, and float is at 8.00M with Short Float at 8.53%. Institutions hold 29.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.56 million shares valued at $464.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.35% of the MTLS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 3.15 million shares valued at $171.03 million to account for 6.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. which holds 2.66 million shares representing 5.07% and valued at over $143.94 million, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $143.94 million.

Materialise NV (MTLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) that is trading 76.31% up over the past 12 months and RealPage Inc. (RP) that is 95.83% higher over the same period. Evolving Systems Inc. (EVOL) is 462.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.18% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.