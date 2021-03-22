Is Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) a good stock to buy now?

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is 12.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $17.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $10.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is -0.82% and -15.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.49 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 83.05% off its SMA200. NNDM registered 1357.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 562.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.25.

The stock witnessed a -24.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.68%, and is -9.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 14.88% over the month.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $2.52B and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1900.00% and -42.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.20%).

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 47.10% year-over-year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), with institutional investors hold 6.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 247.13M, and float is at 45.60M with Short Float at 22.81%. Institutions hold 6.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.39 million shares valued at $76.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.88% of the NNDM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 2.76 million shares valued at $25.13 million to account for 1.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 2.24 million shares representing 1.30% and valued at over $20.34 million, while Group One Trading, L.P. holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $15.26 million.