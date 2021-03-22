LHDX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Now

Lucira Health Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) is -43.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.55 and a high of $37.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LHDX stock was last observed hovering at around $14.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.66% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.21% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 35.68% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.15, the stock is -18.56% and -35.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -4.46% at the moment leaves the stock -35.54% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.69.

The stock witnessed a -59.66% in the last 1 month, and is -6.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 15.08% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 101.07. Distance from 52-week low is 22.51% and -62.75% from its 52-week high.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lucira Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36 with sales reaching $11.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.50% this year.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.69M, and float is at 36.12M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Lucira Health Inc. (LHDX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EPIQ Capital Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that EPIQ Capital Group, LLC bought 3,461,764 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $58.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.46 million shares.