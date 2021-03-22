Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is 29.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $59.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $52.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.23% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -16.87% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.76, the stock is -4.18% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.06 million and changing 1.72% at the moment leaves the stock 36.01% off its SMA200. MPC registered 221.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.73.

The stock witnessed a 4.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.08%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.71% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 57900 employees, a market worth around $34.46B and $70.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.50. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.29% and -10.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.20%).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.55 with sales reaching $19.79B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -716.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.80% in year-over-year returns.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

1,157 institutions hold shares in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), with 3.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.56% while institutional investors hold 76.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 649.00M, and float is at 646.90M with Short Float at 5.26%. Institutions hold 75.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 69.14 million shares valued at $2.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.62% of the MPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 62.09 million shares valued at $2.57 billion to account for 9.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 38.76 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $1.6 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.65% of the shares totaling 17.27 million with a market value of $714.49 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 37 times.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 97.01% up over the past 12 months and HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) that is 72.97% higher over the same period. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is 94.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.11% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 31.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.