MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) is 222.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $24.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MVIS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.41% off its average median price target of $0.25 for the next 12 months. It is also -6840.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.25 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6840.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.35, the stock is 8.35% and 39.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.75 million and changing 8.85% at the moment leaves the stock 262.53% off its SMA200. MVIS registered 9814.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 938.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.40.

The stock witnessed a -3.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 332.67%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.17% over the week and 16.95% over the month.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $3.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10743.75% and -28.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.20%).

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MicroVision Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.10% year-over-year.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in MicroVision Inc. (MVIS), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 9.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.24M, and float is at 145.10M with Short Float at 13.70%. Institutions hold 9.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.61 million shares valued at $35.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.20% of the MVIS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.44 million shares valued at $13.12 million to account for 1.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 2.15 million shares representing 1.36% and valued at over $11.55 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $9.64 million.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times.

MicroVision Inc. (MVIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 1673.00% up over the past 12 months and Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) that is 571.43% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 73.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.23% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 22.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.