Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) is 48.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MKD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is -10.14% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.87% off its SMA200. MKD registered -31.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4324 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1699.

The stock witnessed a -28.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.98%, and is -7.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.69% over the week and 13.39% over the month.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has around 481 employees, a market worth around $170.70M and $2.03B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.24% and -67.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (740.50%).

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.50% this year.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), with institutional investors hold 20.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.04M, and float is at 39.03M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 20.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with over 17.65 million shares valued at $14.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.85% of the MKD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shen, Neil, Nanpeng with 4.94 million shares valued at $4.15 million to account for 4.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fosun International Ltd which holds 4.39 million shares representing 3.95% and valued at over $3.69 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 47986.0 with a market value of $40308.0.