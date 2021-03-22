New Big Money Means Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Investors Could Reap Benefit

147 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), with institutional investors hold 29.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 599.00M, and float is at 432.93M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 29.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 61.91 million shares valued at $289.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.05% of the HMY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with 11.71 million shares valued at $54.8 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.14 million shares representing 1.16% and valued at over $33.41 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 6.7 million with a market value of $31.34 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is -2.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.72% off the consensus price target high of $6.85 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -16.71% lower than the price target low of $3.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.54, the stock is 7.13% and 5.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.26 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -8.27% off its SMA200. HMY registered 107.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2306 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8082.

The stock witnessed a 20.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.44%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 33093 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $2.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.11 and Fwd P/E is 8.11. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.95% and -40.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.00% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 122.12% up over the past 12 months and AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) that is 42.50% higher over the same period. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 99.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.8% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 9.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.