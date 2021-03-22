New Big Money Means Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Investors Could Reap Benefit

1,726 institutions hold shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), with 718.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 80.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 316.90M, and float is at 315.93M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 80.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Briar Hall Management LLC with over 25.85 million shares valued at $5.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the ITW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.42 million shares valued at $5.18 billion to account for 8.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co which holds 21.81 million shares representing 6.89% and valued at over $4.45 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.53% of the shares totaling 20.67 million with a market value of $4.21 billion.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is 7.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.94 and a high of $224.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITW stock was last observed hovering at around $221.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.06% off its average median price target of $218.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $236.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -21.49% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.69, the stock is 4.29% and 6.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.86 million and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 11.14% off its SMA200. ITW registered 60.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $206.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $203.43.

The stock witnessed a 9.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.28%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $70.22B and $12.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.02 and Fwd P/E is 25.30. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.62% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.89 with sales reaching $3.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SANTI ERNEST SCOTT, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT sold 124,189 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $202.52 per share for a total of $25.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that SANTI ERNEST SCOTT (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 1,231 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $205.37 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ITW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, SANTI ERNEST SCOTT (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 99,002 shares at an average price of $205.03 for $20.3 million. The insider now directly holds 196,170 shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW).

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 82.19% up over the past 12 months and Graco Inc. (GGG) that is 59.64% higher over the same period. The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is 222.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.29% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.17.