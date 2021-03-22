New Big Money Means Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

185 institutions hold shares in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), with 13.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.14% while institutional investors hold 83.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.07M, and float is at 79.05M with Short Float at 5.01%. Institutions hold 76.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 28.3 million shares valued at $291.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.15% of the LBRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Carlyle Group Inc. with 28.3 million shares valued at $291.82 million to account for 17.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 14.78 million shares representing 8.96% and valued at over $152.42 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 8.33 million with a market value of $85.93 million.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) is 12.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $14.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LBRT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -28.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.56, the stock is -7.05% and -5.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.66 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock 29.45% off its SMA200. LBRT registered 318.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.18.

The stock witnessed a 11.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.64%, and is -11.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.13% over the week and 7.12% over the month.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) has around 1946 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $965.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.58. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 432.72% and -21.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.30%).

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $489.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -357.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 123.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wright Christopher A, the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Wright Christopher A sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $12.84 per share for a total of $44940.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.89 million shares.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part (Director) sold a total of 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $13.40 per share for $80.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.67 million shares of the LBRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Wright Christopher A (Chairman of the Board & CEO) disposed off 26,500 shares at an average price of $13.85 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 3,897,662 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT).