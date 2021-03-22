New Big Money Means Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

184 institutions hold shares in Ready Capital Corporation (RC), with 933.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.71% while institutional investors hold 72.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.34M, and float is at 54.07M with Short Float at 5.22%. Institutions hold 70.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.43 million shares valued at $92.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.66% of the RC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.8 million shares valued at $34.89 million to account for 5.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. which holds 1.84 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $22.94 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $21.45 million.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is 15.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $15.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.97% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.97% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.36, the stock is 3.34% and 11.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.02 million and changing 1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 28.49% off its SMA200. RC registered 162.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.35.

The stock witnessed a 14.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.90%, and is -3.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) has around 471 employees, a market worth around $770.84M and $300.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 14.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 282.32% and -7.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ready Capital Corporation (RC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ready Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $22.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year.

Ready Capital Corporation (RC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Ready Capital Corporation (RC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor Gary, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Taylor Gary bought 8,250 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $6.04 per share for a total of $49822.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24281.0 shares.