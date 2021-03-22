New Big Money Means Rollins Inc. (ROL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

684 institutions hold shares in Rollins Inc. (ROL), with 271.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.08% while institutional investors hold 90.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 491.62M, and float is at 220.67M with Short Float at 5.74%. Institutions hold 40.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.05 million shares valued at $1.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.50% of the ROL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is APG Asset Management N.V. with 18.07 million shares valued at $705.94 million to account for 3.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 17.74 million shares representing 3.61% and valued at over $693.19 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 11.02 million with a market value of $430.57 million.

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is -13.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.44 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $33.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.38% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -2.36% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.78, the stock is 0.68% and -6.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.44 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.24% off its SMA200. ROL registered 42.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.31.

The stock witnessed a -7.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.83%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 14200 employees, a market worth around $16.25B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.62 and Fwd P/E is 50.42. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.28% and -21.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $518.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 14 times.

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 25.31% up over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 81.99% higher over the same period. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 30.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.79% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 11.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.68.