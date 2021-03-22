Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) is 15.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.14 and a high of $18.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCDX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.0% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.63, the stock is 9.30% and 8.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.83 million and changing 10.11% at the moment leaves the stock 8.04% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.28.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% in the last 1 month, and is 7.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $1.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.00. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.05% and -0.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $466.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.20% year-over-year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.15M, and float is at 53.71M with Short Float at 1.07%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund with over 1.96 million shares valued at $32.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.90% of the OCDX Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd with 0.87 million shares valued at $14.38 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd which holds 0.79 million shares representing 0.36% and valued at over $13.6 million, while Voya Variable Products Trust-Voya Smallcap Opportunities Port holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $2.7 million.