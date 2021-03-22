RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Volatility At 10.23%, Should You Add A Position?

The shares outstanding are 1.48B, and float is at 1.42B with Short Float at 0.76%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with over 0.97 million shares valued at $21.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.73% of the RLX Shares outstanding. As of Jan 30, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Growth Company Fund with 0.53 million shares valued at $11.93 million to account for 0.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund which holds 0.36 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $8.17 million, while Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $4.05 million.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -34.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.70 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $162.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.01% off the consensus price target high of $194.77 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 85.06% higher than the price target low of $130.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.46, the stock is 7.72% and -8.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing 4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -8.02% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.12.

The stock witnessed a -13.93% in the last 1 month, and is 12.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 661 employees, a market worth around $28.83B and $401.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3243.33 and Fwd P/E is 80.41. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.04% and -44.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04..