Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

57 institutions hold shares in Romeo Power Inc. (RMO), with 126.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.01% while institutional investors hold 196.53% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 88.41% of the Float.

Romeo Power Inc. (NYSE: RMO) is -40.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.42 and a high of $38.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.47% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -11.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is 7.24% and -18.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.33 million and changing 7.28% at the moment leaves the stock 0.95% off its SMA200. RMO registered 33.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.75.

The stock witnessed a -6.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.16%, and is -2.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.58% over the week and 10.45% over the month.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $7.46M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1031.54. Distance from 52-week low is 59.26% and -65.53% from its 52-week high.

Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Romeo Power Inc. (RMO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Romeo Power Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.13 with sales reaching $8M over the same period..