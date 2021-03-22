Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) – The 19.47% Upside Potential Remains

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) is -8.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.21 and a high of $44.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SANA stock was last observed hovering at around $29.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.34% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.42% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 7.97% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.21, the stock is 8.37% and -1.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing 7.83% at the moment leaves the stock -1.66% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.74.

The stock witnessed a -8.49% in the last 1 month, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 13.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 51.86% and -27.78% from its 52-week high.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41.The EPS is expected to shrink by -887.30% this year.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 173.73M, and float is at 164.61M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times.