SC Health Corporation (SCPE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

35 institutions hold shares in SC Health Corporation (SCPE), with institutional investors hold 74.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.81M, and float is at 17.25M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 74.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 2.2 million shares valued at $22.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.75% of the SCPE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.28 million shares valued at $13.15 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 0.98 million shares representing 5.71% and valued at over $10.09 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $9.14 million.

SC Health Corporation (NYSE: SCPE) is -1.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $10.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SCPE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $10.11, the stock is -1.02% and -2.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.24 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -0.54% off its SMA200. SCPE registered 2.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a -5.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.27%, and is 0.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.89% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 532.11. Distance from 52-week low is 6.42% and -6.45% from its 52-week high.

SC Health Corporation (SCPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SC Health Corporation (SCPE) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

SC Health Corporation (SCPE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at SC Health Corporation (SCPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $10.75 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.72 million shares.

SC Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $10.75 per share for $36550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.73 million shares of the SCPE stock.