Seer Inc. (SEER) Volatility At 9.69%, Should You Add A Position?

5 institutions hold shares in Seer Inc. (SEER), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.86% while institutional investors hold 37.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.26M, and float is at 38.77M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 26.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.57 million shares valued at $424.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.56% of the SEER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Artal Group S.A. with 5.84 million shares valued at $327.91 million to account for 10.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maverick Capital Ltd. which holds 5.43 million shares representing 9.72% and valued at over $304.59 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 9.53% of the shares totaling 5.32 million with a market value of $298.5 million.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) is -6.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.37 and a high of $86.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SEER stock was last observed hovering at around $48.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.02% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.84% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.05% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.62, the stock is 4.33% and -13.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing 8.27% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.26.

The stock witnessed a -14.65% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.89%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 11.51% over the month.

Seer Inc. (SEER) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $2.96B and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.14% and -39.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (83.20%).

Seer Inc. (SEER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seer Inc. (SEER) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.48 with sales reaching $100k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -154.30% this year.

Seer Inc. (SEER) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Seer Inc. (SEER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Farokhzad Omid, the company’s CEO and Chair of the Board. SEC filings show that Farokhzad Omid sold 354,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $64.15 per share for a total of $22.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Seer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Invus Public Equities, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 252,545 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $64.15 per share for $16.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.59 million shares of the SEER stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Farokhzad Omid (CEO and Chair of the Board) disposed off 775,910 shares at an average price of $64.15 for $49.77 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Seer Inc. (SEER).