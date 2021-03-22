Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) is -56.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.11 and a high of $54.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGTX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.52% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 53.87% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.76, the stock is -25.10% and -35.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock -37.02% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.80.

The stock witnessed a -44.31% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.48%, and is -28.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.99% over the week and 15.47% over the month.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $649.37M and $12.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.63% and -61.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (70.50%).

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $3.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.60% year-over-year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX), with 1.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.50% while institutional investors hold 60.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.28M, and float is at 22.93M with Short Float at 0.56%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 10.37 million shares valued at $498.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 36.02% of the SGTX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 1.49 million shares valued at $71.33 million to account for 5.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.11 million shares representing 3.86% and valued at over $53.4 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $45.84 million.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. (SGTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ELI LILLY & Co, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ELI LILLY & Co bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $5.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.74 million shares.