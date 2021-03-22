SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is 20.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.18 and a high of $77.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $75.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.56% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -39.55% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $73.96, the stock is 2.50% and 10.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.57 million and changing -1.53% at the moment leaves the stock 33.79% off its SMA200. SLG registered 47.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.00.

The stock witnessed a 23.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.91%, and is -4.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 794 employees, a market worth around $5.21B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.85. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.23% and -5.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $193.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 204.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.00% in year-over-year returns.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.07M, and float is at 69.05M with Short Float at 15.09%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.89 million shares valued at $728.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.14% of the SLG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.48 million shares valued at $397.24 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 5.29 million shares representing 7.63% and valued at over $324.39 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 4.32 million with a market value of $265.08 million.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOLLIDAY MARC, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HOLLIDAY MARC bought 18,707 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $25.33 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that HOLLIDAY MARC (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $25.22 per share for $16040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92766.0 shares of the SLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, MATHIAS ANDREW W (President) disposed off 12,836 shares at an average price of $65.00 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 106,133 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG).