Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) is -16.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $29.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SRAC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74%.

Currently trading at $15.08, the stock is -10.15% and -25.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 13.04% at the moment leaves the stock 12.76% off its SMA200. SRAC registered a gain of 51.25% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.07.

The stock witnessed a -35.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.94%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84% over the week and 13.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.91% and -48.32% from its 52-week high.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC), with 18.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.22% while institutional investors hold 584.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.11M, and float is at 17.30M with Short Float at 12.00%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 683 Capital Management LLC with over 0.86 million shares valued at $15.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.83% of the SRAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.71 million shares valued at $12.74 million to account for 3.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund which holds 0.63 million shares representing 3.51% and valued at over $11.22 million, while Scoggin Management, LP holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $10.78 million.