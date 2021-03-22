Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,523 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), with 259.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 19.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.19B, and float is at 4.86B with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 19.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 48.29 million shares valued at $5.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.93% of the TSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sanders Capital, Llc with 44.06 million shares valued at $4.8 billion to account for 0.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation which holds 40.76 million shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $4.44 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 0.75% of the shares totaling 38.64 million with a market value of $4.21 billion.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) is 4.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.70 and a high of $142.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSM stock was last observed hovering at around $114.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $148.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.19% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 5.7% higher than the price target low of $120.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.63, the stock is -7.34% and -9.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.5 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 22.32% off its SMA200. TSM registered 158.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.66.

The stock witnessed a -15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.01%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has around 51297 employees, a market worth around $552.51B and $47.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.35 and Fwd P/E is 24.86. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.11% and -20.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $12.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.30% in year-over-year returns.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 141.27% up over the past 12 months and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is 68.19% higher over the same period. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 73.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.26% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 14.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.