Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

631 institutions hold shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), with 11.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 52.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.09B, and float is at 1.09B with Short Float at 2.95%. Institutions hold 51.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 130.14 million shares valued at $1.26 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.92% of the TEVA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 52.88 million shares valued at $510.29 million to account for 4.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc which holds 42.79 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $412.92 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 37.24 million with a market value of $359.32 million.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) is 19.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.55 and a high of $13.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEVA stock was last observed hovering at around $11.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -28.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.52, the stock is 5.14% and 0.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.52 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 7.98% off its SMA200. TEVA registered 60.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.23.

The stock witnessed a 5.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.30%, and is 6.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has around 39717 employees, a market worth around $13.06B and $16.66B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.21. Profit margin for the company is -24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.88% and -13.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.50%).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $4.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -297.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabag Mark, the company’s See “Remarks” below. SEC filings show that Sabag Mark sold 127,244 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $11.22 per share for a total of $1.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20598.0 shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that O’Grady Brendan P. (EVP, North America Commercial) sold a total of 11,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $10.54 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14868.0 shares of the TEVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Stark David Matthew (Exec. VP Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 13,930 shares at an average price of $10.57 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 2,974 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA).

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 22.63% up over the past 12 months and Sanofi (SNY) that is 22.93% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 23.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 30.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.01.