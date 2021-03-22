These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) is 109.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIDM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.43% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is -1.57% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.82 million and changing 6.30% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. CIDM registered 310.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5565 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9110.

The stock witnessed a -28.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.71%, and is 8.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.54% over the week and 13.80% over the month.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has around 70 employees, a market worth around $210.80M and $30.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 440.00% and -77.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cinedigm Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $7.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), with 72.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.81% while institutional investors hold 32.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.87M, and float is at 128.48M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 18.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kore Private Wealth LLC with over 1.48 million shares valued at $0.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.89% of the CIDM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.38 million shares valued at $0.89 million to account for 0.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.11 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $0.45 million.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Xu Peixin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Xu Peixin sold 3,865,387 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $0.61 per share for a total of $2.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.81 million shares.

Cinedigm Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Xu Peixin (Director) sold a total of 4,358,727 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $0.62 per share for $2.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 34.68 million shares of the CIDM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 28, Xu Peixin (Director) disposed off 1,831,918 shares at an average price of $0.63 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 39,036,247 shares of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM).

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) that is trading 148.01% up over the past 12 months and MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) that is 64.42% higher over the same period. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.14% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.