These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) is 48.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.83 and a high of $27.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TERN stock was last observed hovering at around $26.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.84% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.03% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.25, the stock is 20.05% and 24.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 3.45% at the moment leaves the stock 24.55% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.06.

The stock witnessed a 33.84% in the last 1 month, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 14.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 83.75% and -1.52% from its 52-week high.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.91.The EPS is expected to shrink by -287.40% this year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.10M, and float is at 23.69M with Short Float at 3.05%.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flynn James E, the company’s Possible Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that Flynn James E bought 665,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $11.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that GORDON CARL L (Director) bought a total of 475,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $17.00 per share for $8.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.27 million shares of the TERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 475,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $8.07 million. The insider now directly holds 2,274,723 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN).