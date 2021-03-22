Things appear to be looking up for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) is 179.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 59.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.04, the stock is 3.76% and 28.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 89.11% off its SMA200. ARTL registered 204.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8924 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0298.

The stock witnessed a -20.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 213.70%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.68% over the week and 16.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 352.33% and -44.41% from its 52-week high.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.60% this year.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), with 1.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.82% while institutional investors hold 31.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.71M, and float is at 12.42M with Short Float at 22.90%. Institutions hold 28.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 60877.0 shares valued at $44440.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.39% of the ARTL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 12516.0 shares valued at $9136.0 to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.