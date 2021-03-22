Things appear to be looking up for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) is -10.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $22.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLUX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.68% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.83% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.25% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.35, the stock is 27.57% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 31.53% at the moment leaves the stock 51.53% off its SMA200. FLUX registered 70.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 164.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.37.

The stock witnessed a 0.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.31%, and is 32.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.09% over the week and 13.54% over the month.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $148.28M and $22.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 303.95% and -31.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-545.60%).

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $6.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX), with 4.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.21% while institutional investors hold 19.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.63M, and float is at 8.02M with Short Float at 6.91%. Institutions hold 11.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 0.86 million shares valued at $14.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.29% of the FLUX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Formidable Asset Management, LLC with 0.63 million shares valued at $10.83 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.19 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $3.32 million, while FNY Investment Advisers, LLC holds 1.71% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.46 million.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Michael, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Michael sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $11.85 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.38 million shares.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Johnson Michael (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $11.23 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.4 million shares of the FLUX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Johnson Michael (Director) disposed off 4,451 shares at an average price of $13.15 for $58530.0. The insider now directly holds 4,409,821 shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX).