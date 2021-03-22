Things appear to be looking up for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW)

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) is -64.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $160.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47%.

Currently trading at $13.40, the stock is 12.15% and -27.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing 12.32% at the moment leaves the stock -47.27% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.23.

The stock witnessed a -29.62% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.42%, and is 20.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.46% over the week and 18.90% over the month.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $335.00M and $8.21M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 83.31% and -91.66% from its 52-week high.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 21659.0 shares valued at $0.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the WNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 13855.0 shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 11000.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1733.0 with a market value of $65039.0.