Three Notable Stocks Today: Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Avnet Inc. (AVT)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) shares are 4.91% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.06% or $5.36 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 4.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 6.25% and 9.75% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2020, Jefferies recommended the MUSA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Goldman had Initiated the stock as a Sell on December 01, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the MUSA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $137.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $145.67. The forecasts give the Murphy USA Inc. stock a price target range of $180.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $127.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.73% or -8.1%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.50% in the current quarter to $1, down from the $2.92 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $7.39, up 27.70% from $13.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.88 and $2.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.92 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 56 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 223,810 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 177,553. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 77,360 and 27,664 in purchases and sales respectively.

HATTEN TERRY P., an SVP, Human Resources at the company, sold 646 shares worth $87507.0 at $135.46 per share on Sep 18. The Director had earlier bought another 250 MUSA shares valued at $30370.0 on Nov 03. The shares were bought at $121.48 per share. Clyde R Andrew (President & CEO) sold 3,845 shares at $140.01 per share on Sep 16 for a total of $0.54 million while Bacon Renee M, (SVP, Sales & Ops) sold 1,205 shares on Sep 15 for $0.17 million with each share fetching $139.00.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) remain unchanged at $2.80 on Friday. During the last trade, the company’s minimum price was $2.80, while it touched its highest ‎price of $2.80. Its market capitalization was $250,581,534. The ‎stock has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares. ‎

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ: AVT), on the other hand, is trading around $40.53 with a market cap of $4.08B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.89 and spell out a less modest performance – a -4.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.06 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Avnet Inc. (AVT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AVT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $454.95 million. This represented 90.25% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $4.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $8.26 billion from $8.38 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $207.39 million, significantly lower than the $344.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $177.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Avnet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 158,702 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,182 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 937.86k shares after the latest sales, with 19.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 98.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avnet Inc. having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pzena Investment Management, LLC with over 12.56 million shares worth more than $441.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Pzena Investment Management, LLC held 12.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $375.0 million and represent 10.74% of shares outstanding.